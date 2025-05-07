Prince Harry Slammed for ‘Distasteful’ Comments About King Charles, Royal Expert Says

Prince Harry is facing some serious backlash over how he spoke about his father, King Charles, during a recent interview. Rebecca English, the Royal Editor at Daily Mail, didn’t hold back in expressing her opinion on the matter while discussing Harry’s remarks on a live episode of Palace Confidential.

The topic of conversation quickly turned to King Charles, who has been undergoing weekly cancer treatments while still managing to maintain a packed schedule. Rebecca couldn’t help but admire his resilience. “When you consider he is going through weekly cancer treatment at the same time as doing all of this, he’s got a full week of engagements coming up; I think it really shows the mark of the man,” she said.

However, when it came to Prince Harry’s comments about his father, Rebecca made it clear she wasn’t impressed. “I think it’s particularly distasteful actually,” she said, referring to Harry’s words. She had just been with King Charles the previous Thursday at Windsor Castle, where he was seen planting trees alongside the King and Queen of Sweden. Rebecca gave a light-hearted but telling description of the event, revealing just how much Charles was enjoying himself.

“I have never heard so much animated small talk about trees and planting in my life,” she said, adding that Charles was even jokingly “mansplaining” to Queen Camilla about how to water a tree. “I could see her eyes going, ‘I do know how to water a tree, darling’,” Rebecca shared with a smile.

Despite the playful moments, Rebecca was quick to point out how well Charles seemed to be holding up. “He was on really good form,” she said. “I caught his eye at one point and he waggled his eyebrows and smiled like, ‘Isn’t it fun we’re here again’?”

It was at that moment, she revealed, that she was struck by how vibrant and happy the King seemed. “I remember walking out and thinking, he looks on really good form – how happy he looks, how animated he is,” she continued. But after hearing Harry’s comments the next day, she couldn’t help but feel the contrast was pretty hard to ignore. “And then for the next day, his son to do that to him, I thought was pretty distasteful,” Rebecca added.

It seems that Harry’s comments about his father haven’t sat well with everyone, especially those who’ve recently witnessed Charles’ resilience and good spirits firsthand.