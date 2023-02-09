Valerie Bertinelli reveals new weight loss after giving up this one thing: ‘I like that side effect’

Valerie Bertinelli recently said that losing weight was an unexpected side effect of quitting drinking last month. According to DailyMail, Bertinelli disclosed on her TikTok account that her Dry January experiment, a popular trend in which people stop drinking for the first month of the New Year, had an unintended “side effect.”

“So, here’s a nice little side effect of Dry January,” she said. “These jeans that I’m wearing were so tight a few months ago that I couldn’t comfortably button them. Now, they’re so lose it’s time for me to go down a size.”

She continued, “Yeah, I like that side effect.” The Food Network star stated last month that she will be participating in Dry January for two reasons. “One, I want to try and cut down the cravings for my sugar. And I think alcohol exacerbates that,” Bertinelli said in a social media video.

The second reason was to lower stress. “I want to calm down the cortisol in my body that has been raging for the last five, six years. I’ve been in a fight, flight, freeze, and fawn mode. And I want to go into rest and digest,” she shared. “I think cutting alcohol will help me do that.”

Bertinelli made it clear that the idea was only a “theory,” but she invited fans to engage in the challenge as well. The “Hot in Cleveland” star is determined to make 2023 a year of happiness. “This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim.

It’s all yours. Grab it!” Bertinelli wrote in an inspirational post on Instagram. The 62-year-old finalized her divorce from her second husband Tom Vitale, in 2022. She shared the news on her social media, saying, “Happily divorced. God. Finally. It’s finally over. YES!” Bertinelli was previously married to the late Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007, and they had one son, Wolfgang “Wolfie” Van Halen.