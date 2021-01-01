Tristan Thompson drops flirty comment on Khloe Kardashian’s stunning photo amid reconciliation reports

Amid reconciliation reports, US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian’s on-again-off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson dropped flirty comment on her Instagram post, leaving fans into frenzy.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned to Instagram to share her dazzling snap to promote a new clothing line, the NBA player 29 could not help but swoon over Khloe, 36.

Dropping the flirty comment, Tristan Thompson wrote: “My Queen,” followed by a crown and heart emoticon.

According to media reports, Khloe and Tristan are now back together as a couple to give their romance another whirl.

Reports further say that Tristan recently proposed Khloe and she is open to the idea of walking down the aisle with him.

They have also exchanged rings after spending the holiday season together.

Khloe and Tristan share two years old daughter True Thompson