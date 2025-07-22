Jenna Bush Hager Faces Backlash After Speedo Comments Spark Outrage Online

Things got a little heated on Today with Jenna & Friends last week after Jenna Bush Hager made some blunt comments about men wearing Speedos — and now she’s facing some serious pushback for what many are calling body shaming.

During a segment called “The Internet’s Divided,” Hager and guest co-host Dwyane Wade chatted about a New York City dad who went viral for trying to normalize dads wearing Speedos. The dad in question, public school teacher Tyler Moore — who goes by Tidy Dad online — posted a photo in a Speedo, sparking conversation across social media and TV screens alike.

“If my husband brought out a Speedo, I’d be shocked,” Hager said, reacting to the viral image. “And by the way, a man thigh?” she added with a grimace. Wade jumped in too, saying, “Yeah, a hairy man thigh, nobody wants to see that”, reported the Daily Mail.

Those comments didn’t sit well with Moore, who took to Threads to call out what he saw as unfair treatment. “Last week, my decision to wear a Speedo while lap swimming and open water swimming was discussed on The Today Show,” he wrote. “It’s a surreal experience to have your body publicly discussed and shamed on national television.”

Moore’s post quickly drew attention, with many followers praising him for standing up for body positivity. Others chimed in, sharing their own experiences of feeling judged for what they wear or how they look — especially dads just trying to enjoy summer with their kids.

Interestingly, Hager has been open in the past about her own struggles with body image. In 2023, she shared a painful memory involving her late grandmother, former First Lady Barbara Bush. “I was laying next to my sister [Barbara Bush], and my grandmother, who I adored, but had kind of a biting personality, said something like, ‘Oh, Jenna! Looking chubby,’” she recalled. “I remember feeling like I wanted to hide in it.”

But critics were quick to point out that moments like that should serve as a reminder to be more mindful, not less.

The segment didn’t stop there, though. Wade continued sharing his own views on the subject, turning the conversation toward body types and swimwear. “I got glutes,” he said with a laugh. “I’m not putting no Speedos on ’cause I’ve got glutes. I think Speedos are not for people with glutes.”

“When I’m on vacation and I see guys walking with the Speedo, it’s like, ‘What are you doing, bro? We don’t want to see all that,’” Wade added.

Some viewers saw the exchange as light-hearted fun. Others said it crossed a line — especially for a morning show with such a wide and diverse audience. Social media has since been filled with debates about body confidence, double standards, and why people are still getting judged for what they wear at the beach.

As of now, The Today Show has not issued a statement. Moore, however, seems to be sticking with his Speedo — and a lot of fans are cheering him on for it.