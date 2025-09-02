UNC Cheerleader Kayla Engler Steals the Spotlight Before Kickoff as Fans Pay Attention

UNC is set to face TCU in a Labor Day night showdown, and the game has the feel of a spectacle. Belichick, who stunned the football world when he signed a five-year, $50 million deal with the Tar Heels back in January, is about to make his college football coaching debut. Monday night’s contest has quickly become one of the most anticipated games of the season.

Adding to the hype, the stands at Kenan-Allen Stadium will be packed with some major star power. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that an impressive list of big names is expected to be in attendance. “Attendees expected tonight for Bill Belichick’s UNC debut against TCU, per ESPN sources, include Michael Jordan, Mia Hamm, Lawrence Taylor, Julius Peppers, Eric Church, Chase Rice and Blake Snell. Hard to quantify the buzz here in Chapel Hill,” Thamel wrote.

For a program that has long been overshadowed by basketball, the arrival of Belichick has changed the conversation. Monday’s game feels less like a regular-season opener and more like a cultural moment for the Tar Heels.

Bill Belichick’s UNC Debut Draws Michael Jordan and a Star-Studded Crowd (Maddie Meyer/Getty)

Even before kickoff, UNC found itself going viral in another way. Kayla Engler, a veteran cheerleader for the Tar Heels, started trending on social media as fans flooded her Instagram. Engler, who already had a strong presence, saw her following surge as attention turned to Chapel Hill. She now has close to 3,000 followers and counting, with her name becoming part of the broader game-day buzz.

It’s rare for a season opener to pull in this much excitement, but Belichick’s presence has turned UNC into must-see TV. The legendary coach, best known for his six Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots, has carried an aura with him to college football. Pair that with the celebrity guest list, and Monday night is shaping up as an event fans will remember whether the Tar Heels win or lose.

From Michael Jordan, arguably the greatest basketball player of all time and a UNC legend, to Mia Hamm, another Tar Heel icon, the school is stacking star power like few programs ever have. Add in NFL great Lawrence Taylor, UNC alumni Julius Peppers, and entertainers like Eric Church and Chase Rice, and it’s clear that Belichick’s debut has become more than a football game. It’s a full-on Carolina happening.

As fans filed into the stadium and cameras rolled across the sea of Carolina blue, the anticipation was impossible to miss. For Tar Heel supporters, the night marked the start of a bold new chapter. For Belichick, it was his first chance to prove that his coaching brilliance can translate from the NFL to the college game.