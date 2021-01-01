The Real Reason behind Meghan Markle Not Attempting SUICIDE!!

In The Me You Can’t See new docuseries he co-produced with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry (the Duke of Sussex) said his wife Meghan Markle didn’t act on the suicidal ideations she had during her pregnancy with their son Archie because she was afraid of hurting him.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, spoke about Meghan’s struggles with mental health as well as his own in the documentary.

“The thing that stopped her from seeing it through was how unfair it would be on me after everything that had happened to my mum and to now be put in a position of losing another woman in my life, with a baby inside of her, our baby,” he said.

“The scariest thing for her was her clarity of thought. She hadn’t ‘lost it.’ She wasn’t crazy. She wasn’t self-medicating, be it through pills or through alcohol. She was absolutely sober. She was completely sane. Yet in the quiet of night, these thoughts woke her up.”

Meghan Markle decided not to take her own life because she didn’t want to leave Prince Harry mourning another loved one after he lost Princess Diana, the Duke of Sussex extraordinarily revealed.

Meghan revealed she was hugely struggling with her mental health during the Sussexes’ landmark interview with Oprah first aired in the US on March 7. Speaking to the US journalist, she recalled struggling to cope with the media scrutiny and criticism to the point she “didn’t want to be alive anymore”.

During The Me You Can’t See, the Duke of Sussex also spoke about his own mental health and what brought him to seek professional help to deal with his grief and mental health struggles.

Meghan, he said, played an important role in his decision to seek a therapist.