See the Best Dressed Celebrities at Met Gala 2023

The first Monday in May is officially over! The 2023 Met Gala red carpet has officially closed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year, the annual affair celebrated the exhibition “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

The gala honored the legacy of Lagerfeld—the late designer who helmed fashion houses such as Chanel, Fendi, and his own eponymous line—and raised funds for The Met’s Costume Institute.

Just as important as the exhibition, of course, is the star-studded red carpet spectacle that took place as guests made their way up the famous Met steps. After all, the Met Gala—often dubbed the “Super Bowl of fashion”—has created some of the most memorable (and viral) celebrity red carpet looks from the past decade. This year, the A-list attendees were asked to dress “in honor of Karl”—meaning we saw some custom ensembles that paid homage to Lagerfeld’s design signatures, including his Chanel tweeds and his own black-and-white uniform.

This year’s official Met Gala co-hosts were all present, including Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Vogue’s Anna Wintour. The rest of the guest list—a mix of top actors, singers, athletes, models, and artists—turned up in style

Below, every single Met Gala 2023 red carpet look from the night.