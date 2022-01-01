The Real Reason Why Prince Harry “Looks Utterly Miserable,

Born to Prince Charles and Princess Diana, Prince Harry spent his entire life as a royal and most of his adult life as a working member of the Royal family – until he met Meghan Markle. Harry and his wife decided to leave their life of duty and move to California, the home state of the Suits star in 2020.

While Harry and Meghan claim to have found happiness in Montecito, living life as a civilian, one expert explains that he “looks utterly miserable” and claims to know the reason why. He also likens his predicament to one of Harry’s distant relatives, who made a similar lifestyle choice.

Harry Isn’t Fulfilled Living as a Non-Royal

According to Hugo Vickers, the biographer of the Duke of Kent, members of the Royal family are happiest when they are fulfilling their birthright. He believes that Harry isn’t fulfilled because he chose his own path.

He Compares Harry to Edward VIII

He compares “miserable” Harry to his great-granduncle, the short-reigning Edward VIII. Like Harry, the former King chose love over royalty and was abdicated from the throne after marrying Wallis Simpson, a civilian. He maintains that ultimately, the decision led the former King to “sadness.”

Harry May Have Been Happy in the Short Term But Not in the Long Run

While it could result in short-term happiness, putting anything in front of royal life ultimately won’t fare well, per Vickers. “As for members of the Royal family stepping away, I don’t think it usually leads to happiness in the long run,” he said at Henley Literary Festival. “I don’t think it did with the Duke of Windsor.”

“He Looks Utterly Miserable”

He likened Harry’s situation, leaving the United Kingdom for America, to it. “As for the Duke of Sussex, who knows what is going to happen to him, but he looks utterly miserable,” he continued.

Happiest Royals “Support” the Monarch

He added that the happiest and “most successful members of the Royal family” are those who “support” the monarch rather than “compete” with them. “I don’t see how you can have a slimmed-down monarchy. Because people do want members of the Royal family, particularly if it’s to do with charity. You do need members of the Royal family to do these things. They do perform a very, very useful role,” he added.