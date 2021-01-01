Jennifer Lopez is ‘smitten’ with Ben Affleck as their romance heats up

American actors and exes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship is heating up at a rapid pace.

According to the latest news about the two, the Batman actor is leaving no stone unturned to win back his former flame as they recently rekindled their romance.

A source revealed to E!: “Ben has been making the effort to make it work with their schedules. He’s really making a huge effort. J.Lo thinks Ben has really stepped up and loves this version of him. It’s comforting to her and she is smitten. They are giddy together and you can tell she’s really happy.”

“She looked very happy to see him and they walked around the property together so she could show him around,” added the insider.