Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will go into great depth about the defamation case and how social media affected the outcome in a new NBC News documentary. Variety reports, that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s marriage is up for trial on Wednesday.

The reality in the Social Media Age premieres on the NBC News Now platform at 10:30 p.m. ET. Also accessible via streaming on Peacock or NBCNews.com.

“The Depp v. Heard defamation trial evoked two distinct reactions – those who couldn’t get enough and those who received more than they wanted,” Network spoke of the new documentary, which is 30 minutes long.

“The new deep-dive documentary explores why the trial overwhelmed social media, specifically TikTok, and what viewers missed if social media coverage was their only news source. In the wake of a verdict that surprised legal experts, NBC News examines how the trial evolved into the TikTok trial and what the verdict means for future domestic abuse cases.”

The documentary features interviews with Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft, Ruth Glenn, CEO of the National Coalition against Domestic Violence, Jamie Abrams, a law professor at American University who specializes in gendered violence, NBC News senior news reporter Doha Maani, NBC News tech reporter Kat Tenbarge, and NBC News culture reporter Kat Tenbarge. Reader’s Digest Information about Nigel Smith and other Nigel Smith.

Heard has previously called out social media’s role in the jury ruling against her in the high-profile defamation trial, with TikTok hashtags #justiceforjohnnydepp racking up nearly 20 billion views while #justiceforamberheard only brought in about 80 million, according to NBC.

“I don’t blame [the jury] – I actually understand,” I Heard Depp praise Savannah Guthrie during an interview. TODAY The verdict was finally released. “He’s a beloved character, and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.”

“I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors,” The AquamanActress said. “I don’t presume the average person should know those things.

And so I don’t take it personally.” She continued: “But even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”