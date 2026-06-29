Why is Suri Cruise reportedly using the name “Suri Noelle”

Suri Cruise has renewed public interest in the name she uses after being credited as “Suri Noelle” in recent appearances, prompting speculation that she may have dropped her father’s surname, actor Tom Cruise.

The discussion intensified after Suri appeared in a production at Carnegie Mellon University and was listed in the program as “Suri Noelle”. Noelle is also the middle name of her mother, Katie Holmes, whose full name is Kate Noelle Holmes.

Suri, now 20, had reportedly used the same name around the time of her high school graduation, leading some observers to suggest that she had quietly chosen to distance herself from the Cruise surname.

However, there is currently no publicly available evidence showing that she has legally changed her name. Neither Suri nor Holmes has announced such a decision, and no court records or other official documents confirming a legal name change have been made public.

The use of “Suri Noelle” may instead represent a personal, academic, or professional choice. Performers and students sometimes use names that differ from their legal identities, particularly in theatre programs, credits, and other public settings.

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Photo: BACKGRID/Reuters

Reports about Suri’s name have drawn comparisons with Shiloh Jolie, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Shiloh formally petitioned to remove “Pitt” from her surname after turning 18. A California court approved the request in 2024, legally changing her name to Shiloh Jolie.

Unlike Shiloh’s case, Suri’s reported use of an alternative surname has not been accompanied by a publicly confirmed legal process. The available information, therefore, does not establish that she has officially changed her legal surname to Cruise.

Suri has maintained a relatively private life since Holmes and Cruise divorced in 2012. Holmes received primary custody, and Suri was raised mainly by her mother in New York, away from much of the public attention surrounding her famous parents.

Over the years, reports have repeatedly claimed that Cruise has had little or no public relationship with his daughter since the divorce. However, neither Cruise nor Suri has publicly discussed their relationship in detail, making it difficult to confirm the extent of their current contact.

Suri is now studying at Carnegie Mellon University and appears to be exploring an interest in the performing arts while continuing to keep a low public profile.

For now, the use of “Suri Noelle” suggests that it is the name she has chosen for certain public or professional settings. Without an announcement or official documentation, however, claims that she has legally dropped the Cruise surname remain unconfirmed.