‘Soft-Swinging’ Mormon Mother Taylor Frankie Paul Returns on TikTok After Domestic Violence Arrest

Taylor Frankie’s Paul has started her TikTok content as usual. After the arrest of prominent Mormon mother TikToker for suspected domestic abuse in Utah last month, Paul, 28, returned to the platform on Saturday with boyfriend Dakota Mortensen in a video showing their morning routine. “It’s been a minute, missed you guys,” Paul captioned the photo.

In the video, Paul gets out of bed with Mortensen, washes her teeth, dresses, shaves her armpits, has breakfast with her morning medicine, and travels to the gym with her lover before stopping at Trader Joe’s for groceries. “Ok, that pretty much wraps up our morning. We’re gonna go get lunch, we’re gonna go look at houses, but thank you guys … for watching,” added Paul.



Last month, officers from the Herriman Police Department arrested Paul on suspicion of misdemeanor assault, criminal mischief, and domestic violence in the presence of a child. “[The] evidence also suggests that during the incident, Ms. Paul’s minor child was injured by an action of Ms. Paul,” HPD noted at the time.

Following her arrest, investigators collected more video evidence, which was sent over to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office to be reviewed for felony assault charges as well as a misdemeanor charge of reckless child abuse. According to court papers acquired by News Break, she now faces three third-degree felonies for assault and domestic violence, as well as two misdemeanors.

Paul was arrested late that night in Herriman and released the next morning, pending her court date. “Ms. Paul’s status as a social media influencer has no bearing or impact on the investigation or outcome of this case,” added HPD at the time.

Paul filed a not-guilty plea at her initial court appearance on March 1, according to Salt Lake County District Court documents obtained by Daily Mail. She has recently informed her Instagram followers that she is focusing on “healing” and “therapy” in the midst of “this very difficult time.”

“The last few weeks have been the hardest weeks of my life,” she wrote in an Instagram Story shared by the New York Post. “I wanted to thank all of those who have been by my side, those who reached out, and the strangers that stopped to hug me.

“I’ve silently been working on healing, therapy, a blessing, starting classes, and got on antidepressants to help me during this time. I’m starting to feel progress and will be back to work soon. Again just thank you for those that have given me grace at this very difficult time,” added Paul. According to court documents, Mortensen’s request for a pretrial protection order was granted, but one was issued on behalf of the children.

Meanwhile, Paul has been told not to drink alcohol. The state lifted the outstanding protection order on Friday, with the stipulation that Paul is not in the same room as Mortensen and her children. She is also not permitted to discuss the matter with the children while it is ongoing. Taylor has two children with ex-husband Tate Paul, whom she divorced in May on a live stream while opening up about their “soft-swinging” lifestyle and naming some other “MomTok” influencers in the scene.

Although they agreed not to “go all the way,” Paul admits she “did go out of that agreement,” resulting in the divorce.

She revealed Dakota Mortensen, her new boyfriend, in a video in July, describing him as the person she “cheated with.” After her divorce and the backlash from her confession, Paul has spoken up on Instagram about “the S——IEST year of my entire life,” including an ectopic pregnancy and “deep depression.”