Stephanie Davis is a ’emotional wreck’ following her breakup with her ex

Stephanie Davis, a former Hollyoaks actress, has posted a touching statement on social media.

It comes after her breakup with bike shop employee Oliver Tasker. Steph wiped all traces of him from her social media a few weeks ago, sparking rumors of a breakup, but she has officially confirmed their divorce in her Instagram Stories.

Stephanie Davis visits a salon in Liverpool after ‘life goes wrong.’

On Thursday night, she shared a series of vignettes, the first of which depicted “single mom problems” as her son, Caben, wanted to set up the Christmas tree.

However, the star had put heavy items in front of the shed where the decorations are stored, such as a playhouse and a barbeque, and struggled to get in.

courtesy via liverpoolecho

She recorded her battle, with her four-year-old son, Jeremy McConnell, donning his hat, scarf, and gloves in an attempt to assist her. The couple worked together to set up one of their Christmas trees, and the little child was overjoyed.

Stephanie began a tearful outpouring of emotions in subsequent clips.

“I’m getting dead choked from before when Caben came out, God help him, like that’s how his little skull works,” she lamented to her fans. He appears to be older.

“It makes me feel awful for him.” He’s simply a lot older than he appears to be. He’s always been my best friend, and the last several months have been difficult for both of us.” “He’s gone through a lot of change,” she added, tears welling up in her eyes. I’ve had a difficult time as well, and I had hoped that this Christmas would be different.

“I imagined I’d be pregnant and giving birth to my child, and oh my God, I’m an emotional wreck right now.”

“It’s just been extremely difficult.”

Stephanie was expecting a child with her now-ex, but the pregnancy ended in miscarriage in October.

“I suppose before when he (Caben) came out, it just destroyed my heart,” she explained. He’s always been the house’s little guy, and I wish I could have provided him with more.

“But, you know what, it’s life, isn’t it? You just have to keep going when the world seems to be against you.”