5 Signs He Is Just Playing With Your Feelings

“For a few moments, you made me feel as though I actually meant something to someone.” Is this line similar to your situation? If ‘yes,’ then you should analyze the situation now. These are hints and signs that he is just playing with your feelings. To know more about those signs, read on.

If he has fake affection for you

This is a common sign to know what he feels for you. Many guys speak casually when alone, but behave extra sweet when people are around.

This could happen in your case. Is the extra sweet with you when people are around, and rude when there is no one? Then he might be playing with your feeling, be careful of the situation.

If he ignores your calls intentionally

If you call him and he ignores your calls intentionally, then you need to think again. If he does not bother to call you up even after seeing your missed call, then it is time you think about him. This is another sign he might be playing with your feelings.

courtesy via askapril

If he maintains a distance

If he avoids eye contact or maintains his distance, then he would not be interested in you anymore. If he is playing with your feelings, then he might distance himself after getting physical pleasure from you. This is a clear sign that he is playing with your feelings. It is time you think ahead, girl.

If he does not allow you to meet his family

This sign should be enough to understand that he is not serious about you. If he does not talk about his family or does not let you meet them, then he might be playing with your feelings.

courtesy via glam

Well, confront him on this issue or you have the choice to dump him. This clearly indicates that he is not interested in you.

If he is not interested in your life

If he ignores everything related to you, it indicates that he is playing with your feelings. You must think about this issue. Respect plays an important part in a relationship.

Know your situation with the above signs, and make a decision regarding the future of your relationship.