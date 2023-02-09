Snoop Dogg slams the Grammys for snubbing him his entire career: ‘I want to experience those moments’

Snoop Dogg is not one bit happy with the Grammy Awards. While he did not get a nomination in any category at this year’s glitzy ceremony, he has been nominated more than a dozen times throughout his career. The Doggfather would frequently appear on lists of the top rappers, yet he has yet to win a Grammy.

He posted this picture on Instagram of some of his colleagues, who are all dressed up in small golden gramophone awards. It revealed that Jay-Z has 24 Grammys, Kanye West has 24, Kendrick Lamar has 17, Eminem has 15, and Pharrell has 13.

Snoop wrote alongside the picture: “Snoop Dogg. 20 nominations. 0 wins.” The source of the number 20 is unknown, as his Wikipedia page says that he has been nominated 17 times. The tracks for which he has been nominated are also among the most iconic in the genre’s history.

‘Gin and Juice,’ ‘Still D.R.E.,’ ‘The Next Episode,’ and ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’ are all on the menu. Despite this, Snoop is still without a Grammy. According to HipHopDX, the 51-year-old is at the top of the list of legendary performers who have never received a Grammy Award.

2Pac, Biggie, Nicki Minaj, DMX, Busta Rhymes, Rick Ross, and Pusha T are also on the list. Nas was also a member of that group until he won his first Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2021 for his album King’s Disease. But Snoop isn’t the only one criticizing the Grammys right now. Jay-Z has weighed in on the controversial decision to award Harry Styles’ Harry’s House Album of the Year.

Many expected Beyoncé’s Renaissance to win, especially given that she had previously missed out on the award three times. Speaking of this year’s Grammy Awards’ Album of the Year result, Jay-Z told Tidal: “With Bey, I felt like they missed the moment. “Not just LEMONADE; [also] when Beck won over her [for Album of the Year at the 2015 show]. I was like, ‘Oh, y’all missed it.’

“For the culture, I love this s**t so much I want them to get it right. I want to experience those moments when it’s the culmination of when Michael popped off. That moment left an indelible mark on us forever. “Or when Lauryn Hill came through and it was Miseducation and she won those joints [five Grammy Awards in 1999]. “We knew that was her moment. We wanted to witness that moment and celebrate her. She made something that’s going to stand the test of time.”

Renaissance isn’t the first one of Beyoncé’s albums to be nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys yet fall short. Queen B’s album I Am…Sasha Fierce was beaten out by Taylor Swift’s Fearless in 2010. Beyoncé’s album Beyoncé was defeated by Beck’s Morning Phase in 2015, while Lemonade was beaten by Adele’s 25 in 2017.