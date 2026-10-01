Sia’s music catalogue fetches $180 million in major deal

Sia has sold a 50% stake in her music catalogue to entertainment and investment company Pophouse in a deal reportedly worth $180 million.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the deal includes songs written by Sia both before and during her marriage to Dan Bernad. The catalogue includes several of the Australian singer-songwriter’s biggest hits, including “Chandelier,” “Titanium” and “Cheap Thrills.”

The documents state that Sia will receive $165 million for songs she wrote before marrying Bernad. As part of their divorce arrangements, Bernad agreed to waive his rights to that money in exchange for a $1 million payment from Sia.

A further $15 million connected to songs created during their marriage will reportedly be placed in escrow. The funds could become part of a future dispute if the former couple cannot reach an agreement over how the money should be divided.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sia and Bernad were married for less than three years. Sia’s attorney, Laura Wasser, filed divorce documents in March 2025.

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The catalogue sale comes as the former couple continue to navigate financial and custody matters following their separation. Sia has also agreed to pay Bernad $42,500 per month in child support, according to the report.

The $180 million music catalogue deal highlights the significant financial value of Sia’s songwriting catalogue, which includes some of the most recognisable pop songs of the past decade. The transaction gives Pophouse a 50% stake in the rights covered by the agreement while providing Sia with a substantial payout.