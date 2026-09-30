Meghan Markle “deadly serious” about NDAs for dinners: “No signature, no Meghan”

Meghan Markle is reportedly taking drastic steps to prevent another security breach, particularly when it involves the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex found herself in an awkward position just weeks before the family’s return to Britain. After her private meeting with King Charles in the summer, sources noted that the Sussexes were strictly told to keep the details confidential, or any chance of reconciliation could disappear.

However, Martha Stewart, who attended the same dinner as Meghan, suggested that the Duchess had been talking about the Highgrove meeting at the table. The claim created a fresh layer of concern at the Palace, to the point that the dinner’s host had to dismiss suggestions that anything of the sort had happened.

As a result, the As Ever founder is now “deadly serious” about issuing NDAs for events she attends. “If there’s any chance private or royal matters will be discussed, she wants an NDA in place before she even says yes. No signature, no Meghan,” a source told Rob Shuter.

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While such measures may be routine among Hollywood celebrities, they could go down badly with British friends. “This might be normal around Hollywood celebrities, but asking British friends to sign legal paperwork before dinner is going to raise eyebrows,” the insider continued. “People want a glass of wine and a laugh — not a contract.”

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The move comes at a sensitive time. Harry and Meghan are rebuilding their lives in Britain, and the new demand could cost them goodwill when they can least afford it. Even so, Meghan is said to be “not taking chances anymore.”

Insiders say Meghan sees the NDAs as a way of protecting her privacy. Back in Britain, however, sources warn that requiring legal agreements from dinner companions could make an already complicated social return even trickier.