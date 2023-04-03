Selena Gomez apologized immediately to Alan Carr for ‘insulting his voice’ on talk show: ‘I enjoyed it actually’

Selena Gomez and Alan Carr were having a hilarious discussion when she accidentally mocked his accent. Yikes. During the resurfaced 2015 conversation, Alan, 46, wanted to dig into the pop star’s time on Barney & Friends from 2002 to 2004.

“It was great, I enjoyed it actually. I liked it actually, that’s kind of what sparked me into doing all of this.” According to Tyla, the Only Murders in the Building actress was on the talk show to promote her new record Revival. Alan inquired as to why Selena didn’t like her voice as a child and felt she “sounded like a man.”

“Yeah, I have a very low tone and when I was recording or on my TV show, you know, it affected me. I thought that it wasn’t feminine and then I realized that ultimately it ended up becoming one of my greatest assets.”

We all know Alan’s voice is one of his best qualities, and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK judge confessed he used to impersonate his mother on the phone as a child, and to no one’s surprise, people believed him.

Alas, Alan was ‘embarrassed’ about his voice when he was ‘about 12’, just like Selena. He says: “It’s funny if only we swapped voices when we were growing up… imagine that – you sounding like this.”

Selena tries to copy Alan’s voice and accent, “I don’t even know… can I get that high” she says, leading to roars of laughter from the audience. “Sorry! No, I don’t mean that,” she says before jumping off the gold sofa to give the former late-night talk show host a hug.

Fans in the comments shared how much they love Selena’s voice. “I find her talking voice so unique,” one fan wrote. Another YouTube user said: “You can tell she loved this interview. Alan makes everyone feel so comfortable. My favorite this is when he interviews Americans because they’re either confused or genuinely surprised.”

While a third commented: “THIS IS HILARIOUS.” More recently, Selena caused a stir when she was spotted having dinner in New York with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, 30.

Rumors of a romance started to circulate after followers found that Selena and Zayn follow each other on Instagram. A source speaking to Entertainment Tonight shared more details on the alleged rendezvous, claiming: “Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 pm.

They walked in holding hands and kissing. “Most restaurant staff and restaurant-goers didn’t notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date.”