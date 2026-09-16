Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski Split After 9 Years of Marriage

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski have split after nine years of marriage, with the couple confirming they had been separated “for a while” in a joint statement to PEOPLE.

The actors, who married in March 2017 after meeting while working together in 2015, share two children, Nina and Thomas Jr.

They have largely kept their family life private while supporting each other’s careers and humanitarian work.

“We have been separated for a while, and it’s proven to be the right move for us and our family unit. We’ve got each other forever—and it’s GOOD,” Seyfried and Sadoski said in their statement to PEOPLE.

Sadoski previously described Seyfried as “the person that I love, admire, respect most in the world.”

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(Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

In January 2026, Seyfried also spoke about her husband’s support for her career, telling Vogue that he “sacrifices a lot for me”.

The separation comes as Seyfried continues to build on a successful acting career spanning film and television.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is estimated at $16 million, although the figure has not been independently verified.

Her recent projects include The Housemaid and The Testament of Ann Lee, while upcoming work includes The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd, Skinny Dip and Ted: The Animated Series.