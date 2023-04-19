Kendall Jenner Denies Having Plastic Surgery But These Before And After Pictures Tell Another Story

The fact that Kendall Jenner has always been recognized as naturally beautiful and was named the highest-paid model in the world in 2018 is understandable. And now, in 2023, we still believe that the 27-year-old supermodel and star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians look amazing.

However, when side-by-side photos of her from decades ago and her most recent ones are compared, there are some pretty dramatic changes that some fans feel can’t be attributed to trying different hair and makeup looks or simply getting older.

Fans on Reddit speculate whether the model, who is said to be dating rapper Bad Bunny, has secretly undergone surgery or undergone a few non-surgical procedures despite her denial that she completed any work. We’ll let the images do the talking.

Like her sisters Khloé, Kim, and Kylie Jenner, Kendall has been the focus of plastic surgery rumors on numerous occasions over the years. Although Kendall has constantly denied getting cosmetic surgery, followers of Keeping Up With the Kardashians have frequently speculated about her change, from a nose job to lip fillers. Even though he has never worked with Kendall, plastic surgeon Dr. Alessi of the Alessi Institutes and the Face Forward Foundation discussed the model’s changing nose with Life & Style.

“The contour of the lower lateral cartilage at the tip is plainly visible and appears to have been diminished. According to Dr. Alessi, the nasal bridge looks to be smaller. Fans don’t believe that Kendall has undergone the popular buccal fat removal surgery, despite the fact that her face appears considerably thinner in vintage photos. With simple makeup and a smile, one might not expect this much, according to Shefinds.

In 2017, the model addressed rumors that she had plastic surgery after being photographed with a pout that was fuller than usual Instagram and sparking widespread discussion. “All of a sudden, photos of us came out with headlines like, ‘OMG Kendall got her lips done and got full facial reconstruction—look at her cheekbones, look at her nose!’,” she said on her app, which has since been terminated. I thought, “This is crazy.” Even then, I didn’t mention it. since if I address it, people would assume that she is guilty since she is protecting herself.

Additionally, Kendall emphasized that obtaining cosmetic surgery to alter her features wouldn’t truly help her profession as she was a supermodel in the public eye. Why would I get my face reconstructed as a model, she questioned. It makes no logic at all. It’s absurd because I occasionally get the impression that everyone wants me to fail.

On social media, her sister Kylie also commented on the circumstance. At the time, she informed fans, “You guys, Kendall let me over-line her lip today with lipliner and everyone thinks she got lip injections.” “I’m so sorry, Kendall.” Fans, however, remained unconvinced. In December 2021, the model published an Instagram Stories mirror image with a considerably thicker upper lip, as shown below, sparking new lip injection rumors. On Twitter, fans argued about whether it was because of fillers or simply too much over-lining. We still believe Kendall looks stunning, regardless of what she may or may not have done to her face.