Lucy Liu Responds to Claims That She Didn’t Get Along With Charlie’s Angels Co-Stars Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz During Filming

Ahead of Lucy Liu’s return to the world of action movies with Shazam! : Fury of the Gods, the renowned actress has been reflecting on some of her previous performances. She took some time to reflect on her stint with Charlie’s Angels. Liu was a memorable member of the redesigned cast of the spy franchise in 2000, with Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz. Rumors about the women not getting along circulated at the time, and Liu addressed such ideas.

On the set of Charlie’s Angels, Lucy Liu had a memorable clash, but it had nothing to do with the other angels. She “stood up” to Bill Murray for “inexcusable and unacceptable” statements he made on the set of the film. Barrymore later backed up her co-star on the whole thing. But, when it comes to her relationship with Barrymore and Diaz though, here’s what she had to say:

What I love about that relationship is that so many people denied it and created these rumors that we were fighting and that we didn’t get along. But, ultimately what I think people miss is that women can get along.

In an interview with Yahoo, the Elementary alum referred to the long-held Hollywood myth that women will never get along on the sets of major films. As we’ve shown, that’s just not true, and it’s also rather sexist. To that point, the 54-year-old actress said:

We don’t have to continue the idea that women are cat-fighting. And now we see with the #MeToo movement all of these things happening, and it sort of breaks and shatters those old prejudices.

On that occasion, the ladies revealed that they had attended each other’s weddings and children’s birthday parties. Before Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu spoke about Charlie’s Angels being the “real” of their relationship, Drew Barrymore stated their friendship had been “real” for decades. You like seeing it, and excellent of Liu for continuing to emphasize that there was no bad blood inside the group.

While fans will continue to aspire for a sequel starring these three women, Lucy Liu will be joining another action trio for the Shazam! sequel. She’ll portray Kalypso, one of Atlas’ children, with Helen Mirren and Rachel Ziegler. Before the 2023 new movie release enters cinemas on March 17, you can see the overwhelmingly positive early reactions for Fury of the Gods, which CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg calls a “worthy sequel.”