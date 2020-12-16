Royal Cousin! Kate Middleton’s Children Will Have a New Playmate

A news has been circulating that the new royal cousin on the way. Pippa Middleton, the Queen of Cambridge’s sister, is pregnant with her second child, Enstarz reported.

Pippa Middleton is a sister of Kate has already two-year-old son named Arthur. Pippa and James are thrilled, it’s fantastic news amid a difficult year. The entire family is delighted,” according to Enstarz .

It’s highly likely that Pippa’s and Kate’s kids will be able to play with each other more. If lucky, the new child will be within the mix.

The Middleton family – mom Carole, dad Michael, Kate, Pippa and younger brother James are quite close to each other. The Christmas holidays can be quite hard this year because COVID-19 meant they cannot celebrate as they used to.

Meanwhile, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis cannot also spend time with their cousin Baby Andrew because he is staying over in the United States with his parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.