Queen Elizabeth sent ‘hidden warning’ to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

Queen Elizabeth is living a calm and prosperous life. She has seen a lot up and downs but eventually come over it. Queen continues to live by her famous motto, “never complain, never explain. Amid all the controversies she has faced this year, she remains clam and show her gets.

However, die heart fans of Royal believe that she recently sent a “hidden warning” to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to the Daily Express. People are also thinking about the Queen might be recension about her word toward the Megxit.

Queen will “oust” the Sussexes

Netizens on various social media platforms shared their thoughts about the reunion at Windsor Castle. Some people pointed out that this is a warning to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, noting that Queen Elizabeth will “oust” them in March.

Meanwhile, some royal fans shared their praise and compliments to the British Monarch. Reports shared that many find her “decision” to slim down the monarchy appealing and appropriate. Supporters even reportedly emphasized that the “New Firm” is the perfect and ideal fit for the Crown moving forward.