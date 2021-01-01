Queen Elizabeth in ‘constant crisis meetings’ days after Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s explosive interview

It has been almost 10 days since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah aired and it continues to create a ripple effect in the UK and royal family. The Buckingham Palace released a statement a few days after the interview and as per latest reports, the royal family as well as the staff are figuring out how to forge the way ahead. According to a latest Us Weekly report, crisis meetings are constantly underway.

A source revealed to the publication, “She (Queen) has barely had any time to herself since the interview and has been in constant crisis meetings.” Trying to cope with the several statements Meghan and Harry made during the interview, another report in People revealed that there is “deep shock” among members of the royal family.

People’s latest issue highlighted this as a source said, “There were genuinely mixed emotions and deep sorrow and shock there too,” adding that in the wake of the interview there was also “anger” among the royal family.

The US Weekly report also revealed that while the Monarch has not watched the interview, the Palace has briefed her on the biggest takeaways from the interview.

The source added that the tell-all has “wreaked havoc” on the family. “She’s trying (Queen) to be understanding and see things from Harry’s perspective, but he allegations he and Meghan have made are hard for her to digest. The interview has wreaked havoc on the royal family.”

Meghan and Harry spoke in detail about what drove them to step back from royal duties. They also revealed that the firm did not offer any support during Meghan’s mental health breakdown and also there were concerns regarding their son Archie’s skin colour.