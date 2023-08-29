Prince Harry’s Generous Gesture: Gifting Diana’s Ring to the Future Queen

In a touching demonstration of sibling love and honor for their late mother, Prince Harry selflessly offered Princess Diana’s iconic Sapphire engagement ring to Prince William when he decided to propose to Kate Middleton.

The story, recounted by Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell, brings attention to a moment of unity amidst the publicized strained relations between the princes.

Following the tragic passing of Princess Diana in 1997, her sons were given the chance by King Charles to select a cherished item from her jewelry collection, told Express.co.uk.

Prince William chose Princess Diana’s Cartier watch, gifted by Grandpa Spencer on her 21st birthday. Meanwhile, Prince Harry initially chose her engagement ring, recalling its significant size from his childhood memories.

Yet, when the time came for William to propose, Prince Harry felt that the ring should grace the hand of the future Queen.

Burrell mentioned, “Harry remarked, ‘Wouldn’t it be fitting if she had mummy’s ring?'” With this gesture, Harry not only celebrated his mother’s legacy but also his brother’s future.

Burrell emotionally noted, “Harry’s decision to part with his most treasured memento from Diana epitomizes selflessness and reflects the loving nature of their mother.”