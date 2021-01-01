Prince William the ‘actively dominant alpha male’ in the royal family

Prince William is now reportedly the “actively dominant alpha male” within the Firm.

The claim has been brought forward by royal body language expert Judi James.

During her interview with Fabulous Digest she claimed, “The shift in hierarchy and group dynamics will often have little to do with accepted pecking order and more to do with strength of personality, and in the royal Firm it has been William who has been emerging as a front-runner leader, showing signs of fast-track maturity as he eases into a more actively dominant role.”

“On his 39th birthday we can now see a man who has shaken off some of those non-verbal signals of wariness and belligerence with the press and sometimes the public.”

“A lack of control is linked with pressure, anxiety, and stress so as William has gained control of his role and his lifestyle he looks calmer, more confident, and less protective of his privacy despite all the dramas and trauma in his family recently.”