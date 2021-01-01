Womenz Magazine

Prince Harry will release a candid memoir about life in the royal family

prince harry

Elizabeth II’s grandson, the Duke of Sussex, has announced a collaboration with The Penguin Random House publishing house, which will result in his “honest and truthful” memoirs about life in the palace.

– I am writing this book, not as the prince I was born, but as the man, I became, – the publishing house quotes the words of the prince.

The Penguin Random House promises that the book will turn out to be the most frank of all that senior members of the British royal family have created.

Harry will describe the period from early childhood to the present, including the times of living together with Meghan at Kensington Palace. It is known that the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist J. R. Moehringer will help the duke.

It is noted that the memoirs will go on sale closer to the end of next year. The British media estimated the deal at twenty million dollars.

There is no information yet about how the royal family reacted to this news.

