Prince Archie is Prince Harry’s double in adorable unseen photo

The Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries gave royal fans a look inside Prince Harry and his son Prince Archie’s endearing connection, and one specific scene has underlined exactly how similar the father-son pair really are.

The image depicts a grinning Prince Harry crouched beside his young baby, perhaps taken by Harry’s wife Meghan Markle. Prince Archie, who is supporting himself, smiles mischievously. He looks just like his father!

The cutest similarities between Archie and Harry are their identical dimples and round cheeks in addition to the tufts of auburn hair that mirror Harry’s golden locks.

The Sussexes had the opportunity to explain their side of the tale and give viewers a glimpse into their new life in America, where they now dwell in Montecito, in Prince Harry and Meghan’s tell-all documentary.

After moving to the United States, the couple has generally kept both of their kids out of the public eye, although in their Netflix docuseries, they did reveal a number of never-before-seen images of Archie and Lilibet, told Hello!

You can see little Archie playing a toy piano with assurance while singing Twinkle Twinkle Little Star in the video, which is one of the show’s most endearing moments.

As Harry and Archie discover hummingbirds in their backyard, the six-episode series also captures a sweet moment between father and son.

The footage also shows Lilibet taking her first hesitant steps while holding onto her mother’s hands. Harry is spotted playing football with Archie, while Meghan is seen gardening with her small children.

The Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex have not yet declared that they will be present at King Charles III’s coronation in May. But, it appears doubtful that the couple would bring their two kids along even if they do go to the UK for the historic day.