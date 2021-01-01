Prince Harry says having two kids ‘is definitely a juggle’

Prince Harry is adjusting to life with two little ones. The Duke of Sussex spoke about his and Meghan Markle’s newest addition, Lilibet Diana, on Wednesday while at a party in London to surprise the winners of this year’s WellChild Awards.

The royal dad of two, who returned to the UK last week for the upcoming unveiling of the Princess Diana statue, spoke with fellow dad Ed Sheeran at the event on June 30.

“Congratulations, a girl right?” the Grammy winner asked Harry (via HELLO!). “We just had a little girl ten months ago now. You’re still in the trenches now! How do you manage with two?”

“Two is definitely a juggle,” Harry admitted. According to HELLO!, the Duke also opened up about his baby girl, whom he described as “very chilled.” The Duke told a guest, “We’ve been lucky so far, she’s very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy.”

Meghan and Harry welcomed their second child, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, earlier this month. Archie Harrison ’s little sister was born on June 4 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA.

The Duke and Duchess announced their daughter’s arrival two days after her birth. In a statement, the California-based royals said, “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili.

She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”