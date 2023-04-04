Prince Harry made small nod to Meghan Markle with his attire during his court appearance

Prince Harry stunned everyone when he unexpectedly appeared in London for the case against Associated Newspapers Limited, the publisher of the Daily Mail. (ANL).

Many others were shocked that Meghan Markle was not present during the events, but she wasn’t far away. Technically, she was at their house in Montecito, California, but Harry, being the adoring husband that he is, chose to celebrate his stylish wife with his own outfit.

On March 30, many alert fans and viewers noticed that he had changed his outfit. While Harry usually wears more casual clothing, he wore a name that has become synonymous with Meghan’s go-to look. According to Yahoo, one of their fashion gurus noticed Harry was sporting a $988 shirt by Christian Dior.

Meghan has been wearing Dior for years. People started recognizing the two as a pair in 2018 when she began donning French labels rather than English throughout her time as a monarch. (Due to royal protocol, many members of the British royal family prefer English fashion companies over others, so she stood out!)

For those who are unaware, this case is based on many people suing ANL for allegedly engaging in illegal practices to obtain information, such as bugging, phone hacking, and more. So it stands to reason that Harry came with every comfort he could find.

From news to word-of-mouth, we all believe we know the true story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. But there is one book that goes further into the lives of longtime royal fans, sharing tales about the pair we believed we knew. Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan’s romance, wedding, the birth of their first child, and their choice to step back from royal responsibilities are all discussed.

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the authors, take us far beyond the picture-perfect moments to the difficult choices this couple had to make in order to maintain their relationship and happiness. Longtime royal fans may learn more about Harry and Meghan’s new life outside of the royal family from this novel.