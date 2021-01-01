Good Morning Britain panel in stitches as Piers Morgan nominated for best presenter at NTAs 2021

To view this video, please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser

The Good Morning Britain panel couldn’t help but laugh when they announced their ex-partner Piers Morgan was Nominated at this year’s National Television Awards.

sidewalks Shortlisted for Best TV Presenter Despite pulling out of the ITV daytime show in March after making comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

“It rings the name bell,” said Kevin Maguire, editor-in-chief of the Daily Mirror. ‘Who is that?’

“Is that someone who used to work here?” Her fellow guest added Amanda Plattel, which made her very happy Kate Jarway And Charlotte Hawkins who are consumed with laughter.

“I remember when Good Morning Britain was nominated, it must have been two years ago, it didn’t win and it was very crossover,” Kate said. So we will see if he comes this time and see if he wins.

“It always crosses,” Kevin joked, causing laughter.

Dr Hilary Jones added: “It’s ridiculous if we win it when it’s not live!”

We wonder what Pierce will have to say about this…

Pierce will compete against Ant Mac Barlin, Declan Donnelly, Bradley Walsh, and This Morning star Holly Willoughby and Allison Hammond for the NTAs Television Presenter Award.

The award ceremony will see the three stars of Line Of Duty compete to perform in the drama.

Adrian Dunbar (Ted Hastings), Martin Compston (Steve Arnott), and Vicky McClure (Kate Fleming) are all contestants, along with Olly Alexander on Channel 4’s It’s A Sin series and David Tennant for Des.