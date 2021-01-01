5 Home Remedies for an itchy scalp

There are many factors that cause an itchy scalp. It can be caused by dry winter air that doesn’t leave moisture on the scalp, it can be caused by dandruff on the scalp, it can be caused by a skin condition, product buildup, shampoo or conditioner, or a change in dye. or caused by lice or other insect bites.

Whatever the cause, an itchy scalp can be embarrassing at times, especially if you have to scratch yourself when people are around. It can also be painful and bleed if you scratch too much or for too long. Fortunately, you don’t always have to itch; There are many ways to treat an itchy scalp.

You just have to know what is causing the itchy scalp.

1. Time to change shampoo or conditioner

You can change your shampoo or conditioner to see if the itchy scalp is being caused by it. IN case you do not want to change your shampoo, you can go for a homemade alternative. Mix egg whites with olive oil and a puree of broccoli and apply it to your scalp. Leave it on for a few minutes and then wash it off. This mix hydrates your skin, removes lice and other impurities from the scalp, and also gives your hair a lustrous, shiny look.

2. Warm Oil Treatment

You can use almond oil, olive oil, or coconut oil for this. Warm it up a bit, apply it on your scalp gently parting your hair. Massage your scalp for a while and leave on the oil for a few hours. If your itchy scalp is because of dry skin on your scalp, this treatment would surely help.

3. Brush your hair well

Use a soft brush and brush your hair well every day. Brushing your hair increases the blood flow to your scalp and this will bring down the itching to an extent. Do not brush your hair when it is wet as this will pull the hair out easily and can also cause your scalp to itch.

4. Prevent Sunburn

Your scalp can also get a sunburn, especially when you do not have a thick mane of hair to protect your scalp. When you are spending a lot of time out in the sun, wear a hat or cover your hair with a scarf to prevent your scalp from sunburn. A lot of sun can also cause itching of the scalp and the only way to prevent it is to cover up your head well. A turban could also be a stylish way to cover your head.

5. DE stress

Sometimes a lot of stress can cause your scalp to itch and scratching the head would be a way of relieving that stress. However nice scratching may seem, it is not good for you. When you have dirty nails and keep scratching your head, you can transfer all the dirt and the bacteria onto your scalp increasing the itchiness. DE stress to prevent itching of the scalp and scratching.

If the itching continues and all the home remedies fail, it is time you saw a dermatologist. You could have a serious skin condition. It is always best to consult a doctor to see what is causing the problem.