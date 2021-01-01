Ian Somerhalder says wife Nikki Reed dug him out of 8-figure debt

Ian Somerhalder is singing wife Nikki Reed’s praises after revealing she spent two years saving him from massive financial debt.

According to details, the 42-year-old Vampire Diaries star took to Instagram over the weekend to honor Reed in an extremely personal post.

He shared a photo of himself as Reed, 33, snuggled close to him. In the caption he revealed that his Twilight actress wife helped him through a difficult time financially.

“I’ve never disclosed this publicly, but this woman worked selflessly for 2yrs to build me out of a terrible business situation I got myself into,” Somerhalder explained in a lengthy photo caption shared on Friday. “Before Nik and I got together I built a company while shooting TVD that was important to me.”

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared his personal story where he credited his wife of six years for helping him get out of a bad business deal which subsequently saw him in and out of hospitals.

“However due to greed and fraud within that company and fraudulent activities from our biggest customer, not to mention the temporary collapse of the oil and gas industry – I was left in an EIGHT- FIGURE hole,” the former Vampire Diaries star shared.

“I am where I am BECAUSE of this woman. Brothers Bond Bourbon is actually here today because of this woman. I was able to start my life over because of this woman. Needless to say it’s been the most eye opening and truly humbling experience.”

He concluded by wishing his wife a happy birthday: “I honor this woman and appreciate her more than anyone I could ever imagine. Happy 33 you incredible angel of a person. The light you radiate into our household and this planet is beyond inspiring.”

“You are a superwoman. You made it possible for me to live and build my dreams and to start my life over. The world needs people like you,” he added.