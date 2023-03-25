“Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are persistently losing their popularity not only in the UK but in the US also”

Some royal fans and experts have warned Meghan Markle and Prince Harry that they would be booed if they attend King Charles III’s coronation after publicly criticizing the king and other members of the Firm.

The Royal Family appears to be ignoring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as coronation plans are apparently being drawn up without them.

The California-based couple has not yet indicated if they will attend King Charles’ historic event. The business, however, is arranging the coronation plans without them.

A royal insider has claimed that “Meghan and Harry are persistently losing their credibility and popularity not only in the UK but in the US also. They added the royal family’s silence on the couple’s claims is a snub to the Sussexes.

(Shutterstock)

“The couple, who left the UK for the US in 2020, will reportedly be given the same respect as the working royals will have at the landmark ceremony.”

According to the source, the California-based couple might face an immense reaction from royalists for their attacks on the castle. Even if they come, they may be booed by certain people.

Some believe Meghan and Harry intend to celebrate Archie Harrison’s fourth birthday at the palace on May 6, the same day as the Coronation. However, it is uncertain if the royals would agree to all of the Sussexes’ demands. They are apparently in talks with the Royal Family on the terms of their presence.

The monarchy, on the other hand, is working on a version of the Coronation plan that excludes Meghan and Harry. “Two versions of the plans [for the day] are being drawn up. One includes Harry and Meghan and one doesn’t. Timings are all approximate at this stage, but they are working towards a timetable now,” an insider told the Mail.