Chanel West Coat is Expecting First Child

Chanel West Coast is about to pass along her charismatic personality and trademark laugh: The Ridiculousness star is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Dom Fenison!

“I don’t know if it’s a boy or girl yet. I’m just praying for a happy, healthy baby,” Chanel told E! News, which was the first to report the news.

“I’m just really excited for this next journey in my life. It’s probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings.”

Chanel has worked with Rob Dyrdek since 2008, first on Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory (where she appeared as a receptionist, secretary, and Young & Reckless model) and then as co-host of Ridiculousness with Dyrdek and Sterling “Steelo” Brim.

When she’s not reacting to ridiculous videos, Chanel is a rapper and singer, touring the country and collaborating with popular musical artists.

Offer your congrats to the soon-to-be MTV mama and Dom on their bundle of joy, and keep watching the future mom every Wednesday and Friday on Ridiculousness.