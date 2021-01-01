Netflix refused to work with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The streaming service may opt-out of the services of the Dukes of Sussex.

It was recently reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have struck a solid deal with Netflix. Under the terms of the agreement, the Dukes of Sussex are required to create content, for which they will be paid 110 million pounds sterling.

Translated into Russian currency, the amount is striking – the equivalent is 1.1 billion rubles. According to the plan, the first projects from Sussex will be released on screens in 2022.

However, New York Post journalist Morren Callahan is confident that the deal could be canceled. In his opinion, everyone is tired of Megan and Harry.

“Yes, I understand, we need inspiring shows about family values. But Meghan and Harry are everywhere. There are too many of them.

Everyone is tired of them. Even on Apple TV, Harry’s statements have already set the teeth on edge. On Spotify, the content of the Dukes is also not particularly in demand,” the expert said.