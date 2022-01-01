Womenz Magazine

Meghan Markle slammed for washing royals’ ‘dirty linen’ in public

by Gabriela Cox
Meghan Markle Feels Sick To Her Stomach
Meghan Markle was slammed by Australian TV presenter Kerri-Anne Kennerley for aiming at the royal family publically.

The Duchess of Sussex has dropped a series of truth bombs on The Firm, dubbing the royal family as uncaring relatives and racists.

Weighing in on the Suits alum’s decision to launch stinging attacks on the Windsor during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Kerri-Anne said: “I find it very, very sad that [Meghan] has to publicly wash dirty linen in public.”

During her conversation with Daily Mail, the TV presenter said: “I just… I would never do that to my family.”

“Meghan seems to think that the world should know all the ins and outs and deeply personal things that are said within family walls,” she added.

“Whether you’re a royal or not, they’re deeply personal things in a family.”

Kerri-Anne also noted that the interview was “clearly done for money”. While Logie Hall of Farmer added: “You shouldn’t go blabbing unless it’s in your own four walls.

“I don’t care how much money she’s making. It would be unfortunate in any family.”

