The latest Archetypes episode from the Duchess of Sussex was released today, and it’s believed she used a poem to make a sly dig at her husband’s family. In a shocking interview with Oprah, Meghan previously lashed out at the firm, alleging she was abused during her time in the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex even admitted that her mental condition declined so much during her pregnancy with Archie that she considered suicide. Experts think she took another hidden swipe at the royals today in the finale of her Spotify podcast.

Meghan said: “I heard a quote that I will share with you today because we talked about the label, tropes, and boxes some may try to squeeze you into and the roles and stereotypes that are attributed to you, that don’t quite fit the full person that you are. “It’s from a couplet within a piece of writing by Greek poet Christian obelus.

“And he says ‘What didn’t you do to bury me? ‘But you forgot that I was a seed to that point. My friend, keep growing and I’ll see you on the flip side as ever.’” Meghan, according to Royal Biographer Phil Dampier, was suggesting that the Royal Family had “buried” her and “squeezed” her “into a box.”

He told The Sun: “I’m sure that it was a veiled reference to the restrictions of the Royal Family.

“It seems to be her favorite pastime at the minute, to find fault with the Royal Family. Maybe it’s to back up Harry’s book and the Netflix series. She’s full of these metaphors and hidden swipes. “It’s a clever way of doing it because she’s not directly saying something but people can still read into it what they like.

“Then if anyone takes offense she can say ‘oh I didn’t mean it like that. “It’s quite a clever way of doing it but It’s provocative and gives an indication of what she really feels. “At the end of the day, she is just glad to be out of the royal family and making money and have her family.”

“I think it confirms the obvious, that she never had the slightest intention of staying in the royal family in the first place.” It comes as a surprise to Meghan and Harry. A Netflix docuseries is expected to debut in the coming days.

The couple is said to have intended to push back the controversial TV series, which is planned to depict their “love story,” to 2023 due to criticism of the new season of The Crown. However, it has now been confirmed that the highly anticipated show will not be postponed and will instead air on December 8.