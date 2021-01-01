Meghan Markle secretly called Kate Middleton in an attempt to mend relations with the royal family

To establish relations with members of the royal family after their scandalous interview with 39-year-old Meghan Markle and 36-year-old Prince Harry has not yet succeeded.

However, insiders say that the Dukes of Sussex are very eager to win back the favor of British relatives. According to sources, Meghan realized that her daughter-in-law Kate Middleton has a great influence on the royal family, so she decided to act through her.

Meghan secretly contacted Kate, as she understands that the only way for her and Harry to establish a relationship with the family is to get Kate on their side,

According to him, the Duchess of Cambridge does not want to interfere in the conflict but hopes that it will be settled.

Kate would prefer to stay away from any secret negotiations, as she is afraid that anything she says could be used against her.

But she wants peace for everyone, especially considering how much pain this has caused William, Charles, and the Queen. Her only sensible advice to Meghan and Harry is that they should stop making their emotional public statements once and for all

– he noted.

It is said that Kate Middleton has already tried to reconcile her husband and his brother at the funeral of their grandfather Prince Philip and made sure that they finally talked. And her uncle Gary Goldsmith called the Duchess a real peacemaker, noting that only she can resolve the conflict in the royal family.

Recall that in the same interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan and Harry said that they faced racism from one of the members of the royal family, and also said that Meghan was denied psychological help when she really needed it.

In addition, the Duchess of Sussex said that it was Kate Middleton who brought her to tears on the eve of her wedding to Harry (although Kate later apologized for this and sent her flowers), and not vice versa, as it was written in the media.

A sign that the couple wants to establish relations with the royal family, can also be considered the fact that they gave their newborn daughter the name Lilibet Diana in honor of her great-grandparents (Lilibet is the nickname of Queen Elizabeth II).

Before naming his daughter that way, Prince Harry asked his grandmother for permission. Of course, she could not refuse this to her beloved grandson.