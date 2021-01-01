Experts weigh in on Meghan Markle’s ‘guts’ for US presidential bid

A constitutional expert and biographer recently weighed in on Meghan Markle’s gut amid speculations of a future presidential run.

The claim has been brought forward by royal biographer Tom Bower and in his piece for The Sun, he shed light on Meghan’s possible 10-year plan to land a spot in the White House.

His piece read, “With the support of Democrat godfathers the Clintons and the Obamas, Meghan should have little difficulty getting ­nominated as one of the state’s 40 Congressmen sent to Washington.”

“If Californians flock to her ­Crusade for Goodness, then after two terms — just four years — she can establish her political roots.”

“After that, fate would take over. If one of the state’s two Senate seats comes free and she has ­mastered the trade, a mixed-race woman should be a strong runner. She could also run for the state’s governorship, one of ­America’s most prestigious offices.”

“At the end of ten years, the prime of a politician’s life, her record could well justify a bid for the Democrat nomination for the presidency. Meghan certainly has the guts and self-belief to fight to the top of the greasy pole.” – geo.tv