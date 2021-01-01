That horrid zit is such a pain on your beauty regime that it forces you to try everything possible to get rid of it. Various factors such as weather, food, beauty products, and hereditary reasons can result in acne. Some of your routine practices also lead to skin conditions like acne. Are you still unable to figure out which daily habits cause acne? Check out 5 habits that give you acne.

1. Over scrubbing your face

You may think that scrubbing your face daily may make your face crystal clear. Contrary to your belief, this habit leads to various skin irritations. Too much scrubbing using a cleansing brush can lead to inflammation and pore-clogging. It is better to exfoliate only twice a week or else you will have to fight acne issues.

2. Having greasy foods regularly

Diet plays a vital role in acne outbreaks. If you binge on dairy products or greasy foods, it can stimulate oil glands and clog the pores. Studies have proved that foods with high glycemic index trigger hormonal changes that lead to acne outbursts.

©Acne.org

3. Smoking off and on

Whether smoking and acne have a direct relation is still debatable but smoking will definitely have a negative influence on any kind of skin inflammation. Smoking reduces the immunity power of the body and changes the hormonal balance. It also increases the wound healing time and saps nutrients of the skin. All these conditions promote acne problems and worsen acne if you already have it.

4. Wearing greasy sunscreen lotions

Sunscreens are very essential for your skin but beware of those greasy products. It can sometimes clog your pores and worsen acne problems. It is better to switch to a sunscreen with non-greasy, non-comedogenic formula.

5. Using unclean makeup applicators

One common reason for acne is unclean makeup applicators. Makeup brushes and applicators are good places for bacteria to grow. So, if you use them without cleaning them, you will have no relief from acne problems. Wash the applicators with antimicrobial soap and cleanse them with isopropyl alcohol for safe use.

If you want clear skin, take care of these habits that can help you avoid skin problems like acne or blemishes.