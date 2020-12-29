Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s post-Megxit life in the United States has become one of the most interesting royal life to unravel. The couple’s decision to leave the royal firm last March was shocking enough, but their recent commercial ventures have become more and more intricate in the past months.

With the revelation of their ‘Archewell’ foundation months ago, the pair has been very careful divulging their brand’s future plans. But it has now been understood that Prince Harry and Meghan are looking at a future in the media business.

In documents obtained, The Mail reports that the royal duo is in the process of trademarking their brand. Apparently, the couple’s lawyers passed an application to the US Patent and Trademark Office not too long ago.

Shocking details of their trademark application was also revealed, including a clause that seeks the right to pen fiction and non-fiction books under their brand.

Furthermore, it seems like the couple is also planning to extend their reach through the production of general feature magazines and printed periodicals.

A source told The Mail last Sunday that Meghan Markle is very much looking forward to authoring a book, especially a fictional one.

“Fiction is something she has always wanted to try her hand at, and she could be assured that anything she writes would sell well, regardless of its quality,” the source shared.

It is no surprise that Meghan Markle would want to write a book as the Duchess already has some experience as a writer. Before she got married into royalty, the Duchess of Sussex ran an online lifestyle blog called ‘The Tig,’ which was a very successful venture of Meghan’s.

Despite what people believe, this will not be the first time a member of the British Royal household will author a book. Prince Charles and Sarah Ferguson have had their share of publishing children’s literature.

Prince Charles penned the children’s book The Old Man Of Lochnagar, while ex sister-in-law Sarah Ferguson published a series called Budgie The Little Helicopter.

If Meghan has plans of publishing her own titular book, this will most likely be a narrative that will powerfully convey a message in line with their ‘woke’ brand.

There is no news whether Prince Harry will also look at penning something. Most likely, the Duke of Sussex will be there to support his wife’s dreams.

The royal duo is now based in Montecito, California, together with their son Archie Harrison where they live as private citizens.