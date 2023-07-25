Tom Brady and Irina Shayk’s Enigmatic Encounter in L.A. Sparks Romance Rumors

Since the retired NFL star split with wife Gisele Bündchen last year, he’s been linked to practically every beautiful woman he’s crossed paths with (Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski) — and some he hasn’t even met (Reese Witherspoon). However, something really seems to be brewing with the Russian model.

Paparazzi photos obtained by multiple outlets show Brady, 45, and Shayk, 37, together in L.A. over the weekend before and after she reportedly stayed the night at his Los Angeles home.

The photos were reportedly taken over two days, according to reports. Brady is said to have picked up Shayk, who graced the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover in 2011, at the Hotel Bel-Air on Friday afternoon and drove her to his home. The next morning, Brady dropped Shayk off at the hotel. Later, he picked her up again, on Saturday afternoon, and was snapped touching her cheek as they drove back to his house again in his Rolls Royce.

The PDA moment has been making ripples as the photos spread on Monday. Page Six reported Brady was “affectionately caressing the Russian stunner’s face while stopped at a red light.” TMZ said the sports star was “stroking Irina’s cheek — very tenderly, we might add.”

Shayk actually is one of several women the former QB has been linked to since his divorce. In June, Brady and Shayk separately attended the wedding of billionaire Joe Nahmad and model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy. After, a report from Page Six claimed Shayk was “throwing herself” at Brady at the nuptials while he “wasn’t interested.” Her rep slammed the report at the time, calling it “totally malicious and fictional.” One of Shayk’s friends told the Daily Mail at the time Brady and Shayk were “just friends” and had a “platonic” relationship.

Brady was married to supermodel Bündchen for 13 years before they divorced in October. He reportedly didn’t want a divorce from the Brazilian model, with whom he shares children Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. Brady also has a 15-year-old son, Jack, with Blue Bloods actress Bridget Moynahan. Prior to those relationships, the sports superstar was briefly linked to American Pie actress Tara Reid and Playboy Playmate Layla Roberts in the early 2000s.

As for Shayk, she shares a 6-year-old daughter, Lea, with actor Bradley Cooper. The exes, who split in 2019, remain on good terms. She also dated Kanye West in 2021 after his divorce from Kardashian as well as footballer Cristiano Ronaldo for five years (from 2010 to 2015). Earlier this year, insiders denied she and Leonardo DiCaprio were dating after they were photographed together at Coachella.

Meanwhile, Bündchen denied the “absurd” report earlier this year that she was dating billionaire hotel magnate Jeffrey Soffer. As for rumors she’s dating her Jiu-Jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente, she’s called him a good friend.