Meghan and Harry warned not to ‘pull any stunts’ amid rumours they intend to ‘upstage’ coronation

An Australian media commentator has warned Meghan and Harry not to “pull any stunts” during the coronation. According to recent reports, Prince Harry is hoping for an apology from his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, before the May 6 wedding.

However, a source told MailOnline that this is unlikely to happen. This is because “there is still a large amount of ill will boiling over in the family”. According to one royal writer, the Sussexes may try to attract attention by sharing a new photo of their son Archie.

According to Lee Cohen of the Express website, Meghan and Harry may try to “upstage” the coronation. According to the report, the couple may have a birthday celebration for Archie on the same day as the Westminster Abbey event.

“It’s really petty, but the Sussexes, who no longer have their royal platform, seem to love any opportunity to upstage a royal occasion,” Lee is reported to have said. The Sussexes, who no longer have their royal platform, seem to relish any opportunity to attempt to upstage a royal occasion.

“It’s not as if the royal family seek occasions to upstage the antics of the Sussexes, quite the opposite.” The tabloid also mentions how Harry and Meghan celebrated Lilibet’s birthday last year during the Platinum Jubilee. Following the conclusion of the festivities, a new photo of the now 18-month-old was revealed.

Another royal expert says the Sussexes are being “encouraged” to remain discreet. Australian commentator Natalie Oliveri is quoted as saying: “They’re also being encouraged to not pull any stunts during the coronation and really stick to the plan.”

She added: “I think their appearance at the coronation will be very similar to that of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year. “We might see them at one or two events. But largely they will be kept in the shadows because they don’t want to take away from the historical event.”