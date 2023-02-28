Say Goodbye to Infected Nails: A Step-by-Step Guide

Nails that are yellow, brittle, or have a white film can be a sign of nail infection. If you’re concerned about an infection, it’s important to see a doctor. But there are also some things you can do at home to prevent and treat nail infections.

Keep your nails clean and dry, trim them regularly, and don’t use harsh chemicals. If you have an infection, soak your nails in warm water for 20 minutes each day and apply an antifungal cream. With these tips, you can say goodbye to infected nails!

Start by trimming your nails and pushing back your cuticles

Taking care of the nails and cuticles is an important part of a beauty regimen. Starting out with trimming one’s nails can help keep them in tip-top shape. It is also important to make sure that the nails are being trimmed regularly so that they don’t have the opportunity to become weak and brittle. After trimming the nails, gently pushing back the cuticles will help give them some extra needed attention. Taking care of your nails in this way will help ensure that they look and feel their best!

Next, use a cotton swab dipped in rubbing alcohol to clean under your nails

Cleaning under your nails is a task that is often overlooked, however, it can be an important step in maintaining good hygiene. To help you keep your hands looking their best, using a cotton swab dipped in rubbing alcohol can make quick work of such a task.

Rubbing alcohol not only kills bacteria and germs that lurk underneath your fingernails but also helps to remove any debris or dirt that can cause discoloration over time. Investing in a few swabs and a bottle of rubbing alcohol will ensure your hands look neat and tidy every day!

Once you’ve cleaned under your nails, it’s time to file them down

After you’ve finished tackling the dirt and grime under your nails, you’re ready to start filing them down. Depending on how long your nails are, it’s best to use a nail file that is gentle and not too abrasive. It will take a bit of trial and error to find the right filing technique for the best results – remember to always file in one direction away from the center of your nail for smoother edges. Filing your nails regularly helps keep them strong, healthy, and looking their best – plus, it’s just another excuse for self-care!

After you’ve filed your nails, apply a base coat of nail polish

Taking care of your nails is an important part of self-care. One essential step in the process is to apply a base coat of polish to protect the surface of your nails after filing them. This ensures that the polish bonder will stick and create a resilient finish. Plus, a base coat provides a canvas for color–so don’t forget to give your nails some TLC with this important step!

Finally, apply two coats of colored nail polish and top it off with a clear topcoat

To finish your perfect pedicure, apply two coats of your color choice in nail polish and top it off with a clear top coat. Two coats of the same shade really bring out the color’s vibrancy. If you’re unsure of what color to get, try going for something classic like white or sheer pink, or if you want to make more of a statement go for something dramatic like red or black. Whichever way you go, don’t forget the clear top coat. Not only does it add shine, but it also helps protect against chips and fading so your fab pedi lasts as long as possible!

All in all, it’s clear to see that getting a perfect manicure can be easy and fun. By following these simple steps, you’ll have polished nails that will last you up to two weeks! In addition to making your nails look flawless, treating yourself to a manicure is an excellent way to relax and destress.

Whether you want to pamper yourself with an at-home mani or get it professionally done, the choice is yours! With its vibrant colors, shiny finish, and eye-catching details — not to mention the extent of its intricate designs — there’s no doubt that nail art today is revolutionary. It’s more than just taking care of your hands; doing a manicure is something special and worth cherishing!