Meghan Markle announces new business endeavor amid royal tensions

Ahead to better and bigger things. Although Meghan Markle has agreed to be represented by the Hollywood agency WME, she won’t soon be acting again.

The revelation was shared on Twitter by the international entertainment agency on Thursday along with a photo of the Duchess of Sussex wearing a sleeveless dress and having her hair done.

The firm tweeted, “We are thrilled to announce that WME now represents Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex in all areas.

We are honored to announce that WME now represents Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex in all areas. https://t.co/xHPxCxVoMa pic.twitter.com/Ham9AkpEmq — WME (@WME) April 27, 2023

“The agency will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency and its broader ecosystem, including film & television production, brand partnerships, and more.” Variety, however, states that “acting will not be an area of focus.”

WME will also represent the actress’s content development company, Archewell, which she founded with her 38-year-old husband, Prince Harry.

Ari Emanuel, the CEO of Endeavor, Brad Slater, and Jill Smoller—who is renowned for representing Markle’s close friend Serena Williams—will be on her WME team.

As King Charles III’s coronation, which will take place on May 6, approaches, Markle has been maintaining a low profile, which is why the announcement of her new representation seems timely.

Even though she was asked to go with Harry, insiders informed Page Six that the mother of two opted to remain in California since the special day falls on her eldest son Archie’s fourth birthday. (They also have a daughter named Lilibet; she is 1).

The insider assured us that there was “no way” that Meghan would skip her son’s birthday. In addition, a second source stated, “They had to make a choice that seemed true and honest, particularly in light of all that has been said and done.

“The sentiments expressed by Harry and Meghan regarding the value of their family are supported by their deeds. Because they are concerned about their family, Meghan will remain in California.

Harry, meanwhile, will go despite the conflicts with the royal family that have existed since the Sussexes’ resignation as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2020.

The expelled pair, who had just spent a night out at a Lakers game, then claimed that the royal family had ignored their appeals for aid when the actress was having suicidal thoughts while pregnant with their kid and had racialized the actress.

Since the alleged harsh treatment he and his wife endured from the family, including his older brother, Prince William, Harry has expressed his desire to hear his father make amends to both of them.