Former NFL player Matt Kalil sues ex-wife Haley Kalil over explicit remarks about their sex life

Former NFL offensive lineman Matt Kalil has filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, influencer and model Haley Kalil, weeks after she publicly shared explicit and deeply personal details about their marriage during a livestream.

The lawsuit, filed January 6 and first reported by TMZ, centers on what Kalil describes as Haley’s “invasive commentary” during a November Twitch stream. The retired football player argues that the remarks have destroyed his efforts to live a private life following his NFL career.

During the livestream, Haley spoke with popular streamer Marlon Garcia and openly discussed the couple’s sex life during their nearly seven-year marriage. She went so far as to suggest that her ex-husband’s penis size was “the biggest factor” in their divorce.

According to the lawsuit, Kalil alleges that Haley “implied that the size of Plaintiff’s genitalia was a primary factor in the parties’ divorce and claimed that sexual intercourse with Plaintiff would leave her ‘in tears.’”

Kalil says the fallout from the livestream was immediate and severe. He claims he received “unwanted attention and invasive commentary from the public,” while members of his family “have been forced to endure the ongoing public circulation of these degrading and deeply personal statements.”

The former Minnesota Vikings player also alleges that his current wife, Keilani Asmus, whom he married in 2024, has been subjected to messages that are “increasingly frequent, disturbing, and alarming in nature over time.”

In addition to reputational harm, Kalil claims Haley financially benefited from the controversy. According to the filing, she was able to “financially benefit from this surge in traffic” and “received substantial financial benefit, increased viewership, increased engagement, and monetization through various social media platforms and media coverage.” Kalil is seeking a jury trial and damages exceeding $75,000 “on all causes asserted in the complaint.”

His attorney, Ryan Saba, sharply criticized Haley’s actions, saying, “Hayley Kalil disclosed private and intimate details about Matt Kalil that were of no legitimate public concern and subjected Matt Kalil and his family to widespread ridicule and unwanted attention. Hayley Kalil shared these sensitive personal details about her ex-husband in an apparent quest to seek fortune and fame.

Her actions were extreme, outrageous, beyond all possible bounds of decency, and have caused substantial harm to Matt Kalil, his family, and his business.” During the livestream itself, Haley initially spoke vaguely about the issues in their marriage following their 2022 divorce.

She later became more explicit, claiming, “He was like two Coke cans on top of each other, maybe even a third.” She also described efforts she said she made to address their intimacy issues, adding, “But I was going to try it all: therapist, doctors. Not even lying. Looked up lipo-type s—.” Reflecting on the situation, Haley concluded, “That’s why it’s kinda funny. It’s like my life is a comedy, and it kinda writes itself.”

