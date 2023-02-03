Malia Obama’s boss praised her as “an incredible writer and artist”

It appears Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s eldest daughter, Malia Obama, has her eyes set on Hollywood! At least in the rooms where its biggest shows are made. The 24-year-old is currently a writer on a new program created by Atlanta creator Donald Glover, popularly known as his musical alias Childish Gambino, and his collaborator Janine Nabers.

The former first daughter is working on a forthcoming Prime Video series called Swarm, which is inspired by Beyoncé. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the co-creator discussed the series and shared what it was like to have Malia as a writer on the show.

“Dre and Marissa are in their 20s,” Janine first explained – referring to the siblings in the show played by Dominique Fishback and Chloe Bailey, respectively – before adding: “Malia is in her 20s, so it was really great having someone like her in the room.”

Janine had nothing but praise for the aspiring writer and maintained to VF: “She’s a very professional person. She’s an incredible writer and artist.” She added: “We really wanted to give her the opportunity to get her feet wet in TV and see if this is something she wants to continue doing.”

Malia graduated from Harvard in 2021 with a degree in Visual and Environmental Studies, and Donald praised her abilities and work ethic in a separate interview with VF in March 2022.

Describing her as “amazingly talented,” he said at the time: “I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon,” adding: “Her writing style is great.”

He even joked about her status as the former president’s daughter, telling the outlet: “We can’t be easy on her just because she’s the [former] President’s daughter,” adding: “She’s very down to earth, and cool. So, it’s not a problem at all.”