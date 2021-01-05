Queen’s Shocking ‘Two Second’ Decision Over Prince Harry’s Royal Request Revealed

The Royal Family has constantly been a force to be reckoned with. Queen Elizabeth II, the reigning monarch especially, has become a picture of the steadfast importance of the monarchy in Britain and its Commonwealth countries.

This does not exempt the firm from scandals and controversies, and in the past year, even familial problems are apparent.

Last year news of Prince Harry’s request to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph in London for the celebration of Remembrance Day was denied.

News of the Palace’s decision to deny the royal Prince’s request was very big news, as it was translated as a confirmation of the Royal Firm’s relationship with the royal.

This shocking news also made headlines after speculations of who ordered the renunciation of the Duke of Sussex’s request was shrouded in mystery.

A majority of royal experts reported that the decision was not made by the Queen despite other reports suggesting that it was Her Majesty. There were also accusations thrown at Prince William authorizing the Palace to deny Harry’s request.

Now, reports have finally surfaced that Queen Elizabeth ordered the Palace to reject Prince Harry’s request.

New Zealand Herald reports that Her Majesty did not hesitate in her decision and claims that it did not even take two seconds for the Queen to order it.

“People were suggesting the Palace’s reaction to what Harry asked was petty. But it was the Queen’s decision. And what’s more, she actually had very strong views on the subject,” A source told the outlet.

The source also explains that Remembrance Day is a very important event for the Queen. Although the royal has enormous regard for Prince Harry’s achievements both in and out of the military, his plea to be included shows his lack of ability to understand what it is to be a non-working royal.

Queen Elizabeth has firmly put a foot down during the exit deal that occurs between her, Prince Harry, and other senior royals regarding the roles to be played by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle upon stepping down from their royal duties.

Prince Harry and Meghan decidedly did not pursue the request after its rejection. Instead, they visited the Los Angeles National Cemetery, where the duo laid flowers at the graves of two Commonwealth soldiers.

They proceeded to release photos from the visit, which was heavily criticized and branded as a PR stunt by Harry and Meghan.