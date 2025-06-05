Leah Remini Claims Scientology Shields Tom Cruise From Scrutiny and Criticism

Tom Cruise, long considered one of Scientology’s most high-profile members, is once again at the center of controversy as former Scientologist Leah Remini makes new claims about the Church’s unwavering protection of the Hollywood star.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Remini, who left the Church in 2013 and has since become one of its most outspoken critics, alleged that Scientology has gone to great lengths to shield Cruise from negative attention and consequences.

“Can you imagine Tom being in a normal world? Like, without Scientology doing his dirty work for him?” Remini asked rhetorically. “No.”

The King of Queens star further claimed that the Church of Scientology worked behind the scenes to suppress damaging media coverage during Cruise’s breakup with actress Nazanin Boniadi in the mid-2000s, a relationship that was reportedly orchestrated by the Church itself.

“He’s given enormous power,” Remini said of Cruise. “This is a man who has a multi-million-dollar organization using all its resources to stop a book being written about him,” she added.

Cruise, who first became involved with Scientology in 1986 through his first wife, actress Mimi Rogers, has maintained a close relationship with Church leader David Miscavige. Over the years, he has been both praised and criticized for his fervent support of the organization.

Remini’s claims add to the ongoing scrutiny surrounding the Church’s influence in Hollywood, particularly in regard to its most famous adherents.

In a separate development, Cruise has been making headlines for his rumored connection to actress Ana de Armas. The pair were spotted dining together on February 13, sparking speculation about a possible romance. Some reports even suggest that Cruise sees de Armas as a potential “Scientology wife.”

Despite the rumors, it appears unlikely that the two are in a romantic relationship. De Armas, star of Ghosted and Blonde, is reportedly dating private businessman Manuel Anido Cuesta. The nature of her relationship with Cruise remains unclear, and neither party has confirmed any involvement beyond friendly outings.

As Cruise continues to command attention on and off screen, his affiliation with Scientology—and the Church’s alleged efforts to manage his public image—remain hotly debated topics. Remini’s latest remarks are a stark reminder of the lingering questions surrounding one of Hollywood’s most enigmatic stars and the powerful organization behind him.